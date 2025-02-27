Faye leads Pittsburgh against Syracuse after 21-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-17, 4-12 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-17, 4-12 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Khadija Faye scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 72-59 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange have gone 6-8 in home games. Syracuse averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 7-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Syracuse has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The Orange and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Camp is averaging 4.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Orange. Georgia Woolley is averaging 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 34.9% over the past 10 games.

Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Faye is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.