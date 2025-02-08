Faye and the Pittsburgh Panthers visit conference foe SMU

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-14, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-14, 2-10 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jessica Peterson and SMU host Khadija Faye and Pittsburgh in ACC action Sunday.

The Mustangs have gone 7-5 in home games. SMU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 2-9 in conference play. Pittsburgh is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

SMU is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than SMU has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peterson is averaging 9.0 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Faye is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Marley Washenitz is averaging 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.