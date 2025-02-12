Farrakhan leads Hampton against Drexel after 28-point game

Drexel Dragons (13-12, 5-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (12-13, 4-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Drexel after Noah Farrakhan scored 28 points in Hampton’s 84-75 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pirates have gone 6-4 in home games. Hampton has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dragons are 5-7 in CAA play. Drexel is seventh in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Jason Drake averaging 3.1.

Hampton scores 73.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.0 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 70.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.4 Hampton allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Dragons square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 13.3 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Magee is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. Yame Butler is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

