Farmer and Youngstown State host IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-16, 3-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts IU Indianapolis after EJ Farmer scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 88-86 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 7-3 in home games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 76.0 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 3-9 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Youngstown State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farmer is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Penguins. Ty Harper is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alec Millender is averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

