Farmer and Youngstown State host Detroit Mercy

Youngstown State Penguins (15-10, 9-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-17, 4-10 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Detroit Mercy after EJ Farmer scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 84-75 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans have gone 6-4 at home. Detroit Mercy has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins are 9-5 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon League allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Detroit Mercy scores 65.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Juwan Maxey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Cris Carroll is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.