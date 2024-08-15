Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for a third-round draft pick.

The teams announced the trade on Thursday.

Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before finishing with four in four games last year, when he was limited by injuries.

Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal.

“I signed the deal. My signature’s on it so I got to play on it. Do I think that’s my value? No. But, again, that’s not up to me,” Judon said last month. “I hope I can continue to play here and be a catalyst to one of the best defenses in the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case. It’s hard not to be jealous or envious. But honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. As much as everyone would like me to stay around here for a long time, it’s not up to me. I would pay myself a lot of money and be cool with it.”

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon smiles from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn’t had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, played his first five seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his four Pro Bowls. He thrived in Bill Belichick’s defense in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.

The Falcons pursued the trade for Judon after losing rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice to a season-ending knee injury in their first preseason game at Miami.

Trice, a third-round pick from the University of Washington, was competing for a starting job after leading the nation in quarterback pressures the last two seasons.

Trice had been listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker behind Arnold Ebikeite before the injury.

Now, it’s Judon who figures to take a prime pass-rushing role for the Falcons.

AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry and AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

