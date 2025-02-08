Fairleigh Dickinson visits Wagner following Fabozzi’s 40-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-3, 8-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-16, 2-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Julia Fabozzi scored 40 points in Wagner’s 80-79 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks are 3-5 on their home court. Wagner is sixth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Fabozzi paces the Seahawks with 6.4 boards.

The Knights are 8-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Wagner’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abaigeal Babore is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Ava Renninger is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.