Fairleigh Dickinson visits Stonehill after Swider’s 20-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-3, 5-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-10, 4-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Kylie Swider scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 69-67 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-3 at home. Stonehill is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 5-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-2 record against opponents above .500.

Stonehill averages 64.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 58.8 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 65.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 68.6 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Swider is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.