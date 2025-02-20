Fairleigh Dickinson visits Mercyhurst following Brown’s 22-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-16, 7-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-16, 7-7 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Mercyhurst after Terrence Brown scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 62-58 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Lakers are 9-2 in home games. Mercyhurst is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 7-5 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercyhurst’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 74.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 70.3 Mercyhurst gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Reichert is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Jeff Planutis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.