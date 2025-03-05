Fairleigh Dickinson visits Le Moyne following Roberts’ 27-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-3, 15-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-22, 6-9 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Fairleigh Dickinson after Haedyn Roberts scored 27 points in Le Moyne’s 65-61 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins have gone 6-6 in home games. Le Moyne has a 3-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 15-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC scoring 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.0.

Le Moyne is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.3% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ava Renninger averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.