Fairleigh Dickinson visits Davis and LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-15, 7-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (12-15, 8-4 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Malachi Davis scored 24 points in LIU’s 62-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 7-4 in home games. LIU is sixth in the NEC scoring 67.7 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Knights are 7-4 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

LIU averages 67.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.2 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game LIU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Dylan Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.