Fairleigh Dickinson visits Cent. Conn. St. following Lanpher’s 26-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-3, 7-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-15, 5-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Belle Lanpher scored 26 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-59 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 5-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC with 11.3 assists per game led by Meghan Kenefick averaging 2.3.

The Knights are 7-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 58.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 57.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 66.8 Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Lanpher is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

