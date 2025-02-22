Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Saint Francis (PA), aims for 13th straight home win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 8-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-3, 12-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (PA) trying to continue its 12-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 12-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.0.

The Red Flash are 8-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 13.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is averaging 9.1 points for the Red Flash. Airah Lavy is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

