Fairleigh Dickinson takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 8-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-3, 12-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (PA) aiming to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Knights are 12-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Abaigeal Babore averaging 3.2.

The Red Flash have gone 8-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 54.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 56.5 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Red Flash meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.5 points. Teneisia Brown is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Airah Lavy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Natalie Johnson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.