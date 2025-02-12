Fairleigh Dickinson puts road win streak on the line against Chicago State

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-3, 9-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-22, 3-7 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Knights play Chicago State.

The Cougars have gone 2-9 in home games. Chicago State has a 0-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 9-0 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Chicago State scores 59.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 56.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is averaging 14.1 points for the Cougars. Josie Hill is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.9 points. Teneisia Brown is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

