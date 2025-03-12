Fairleigh Dickinson Knights play in NEC Tournament against the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (7-25, 7-10 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (27-3, 17-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays in the NEC Tournament against Chicago State.

The Knights are 17-0 against NEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 3.0.

The Cougars are 7-10 against NEC opponents. Chicago State gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.4 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has given up to its opponents (38.3%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won the last meeting 74-70 on Feb. 14. Ava Renninger scored 17 to help lead Fairleigh Dickinson to the win, and Josie Hill scored 18 points for Chicago State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.1 points. Brown is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.