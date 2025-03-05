Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Stonehill Skyhawks square off in NEC Tournament

Stonehill Skyhawks (15-16, 7-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-19, 8-8 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays in the NEC Tournament against Stonehill.

The Knights have gone 8-8 against NEC opponents, with a 4-11 record in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Bismark Nsiah leads the Knights with 6.3 boards.

The Skyhawks’ record in NEC play is 7-9. Stonehill has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nsiah is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds for the Knights. Terrence Brown is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Louie Semona is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Todd Brogna is averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.