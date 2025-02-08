Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Wagner after Brown’s 29-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (12-11, 4-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-15, 5-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Wagner after Terrence Brown scored 29 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-66 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Knights are 5-4 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is seventh in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 4.7.

The Seahawks are 4-6 in conference games. Wagner scores 64.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.