Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill after Brown’s 27-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 6-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-18, 7-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 7-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 6-8 against conference opponents. Stonehill is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Louie Semona averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Todd Brogna is shooting 52.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

