Fairleigh Dickinson faces Stonehill in NEC Championship game

Stonehill Skyhawks (17-14, 13-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (28-3, 18-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Stonehill play for the NEC Championship.

The Knights are 18-0 against NEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 20-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 13-5 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 67.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 65.5 Stonehill allows. Stonehill scores 9.9 more points per game (64.8) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows (54.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knights won 74-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Ava Renninger led the Knights with 18 points, and Megan Sias led the Skyhawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teneisia Brown is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Knights. Lilly Parke is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylie Swider is averaging 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.