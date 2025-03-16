Fairleigh Dickinson faces Stonehill in NEC Championship game

Stonehill Skyhawks (17-14, 13-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (28-3, 18-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Stonehill meet in the NEC Championship.

The Knights are 18-0 against NEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 20-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks’ record in NEC action is 13-5. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill scores 9.9 more points per game (64.8) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents (54.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knights won 74-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Ava Renninger led the Knights with 18 points, and Megan Sias led the Skyhawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Teneisia Brown is shooting 54.1% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is averaging 16.4 points for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

