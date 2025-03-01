Fairleigh Dickinson aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-3, 14-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-21, 3-11 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will look for its 25th win this season when the Knights visit the LIU.

The Sharks are 6-7 on their home court. LIU is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights are 14-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

LIU averages 53.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 55.6 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 67.1 LIU gives up to opponents.

The Sharks and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 65.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.