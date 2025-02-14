Fairfield visits Randolph and Saint Peter’s

Fairfield Stags (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-13, 2-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Fairfield after Marcus Randolph scored 24 points in Saint Peter’s 84-83 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 2-5 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Stags are 5-8 in conference play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Saint Peter’s averages 65.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.8 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 68.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 65.8 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

The Peacocks and Stags square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 15 points. Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Deon Perry is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 10.2 points. Jamie Bergens is shooting 30.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.