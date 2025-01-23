Fairfield visits Dinkins and Manhattan

Fairfield Stags (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-8, 3-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Devin Dinkins scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 72-65 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Jaspers are 4-3 on their home court. Manhattan has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags are 3-4 in MAAC play. Fairfield is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Manhattan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Stags face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

