Fairfield Stags take on the Marist Red Foxes, aim for 12th straight win

Fairfield Stags (17-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield aims to keep its 11-game win streak alive when the Stags take on Marist.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-1 in home games. Marist averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Stags are 11-0 against conference opponents. Fairfield is the best team in the MAAC giving up only 53.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Marist averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Lee is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 15 points. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.