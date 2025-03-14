Fairfield Stags play in MAAC Tournament against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (15-15, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (26-4, 20-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Mount St. Mary’s in the MAAC Tournament.

The Stags have gone 20-1 against MAAC opponents, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Fairfield is the leader in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 54.3 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 13-8 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

Fairfield makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Fairfield gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairfield won 81-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Meghan Andersen led Fairfield with 25 points, and Jo Raflo led Mount St. Mary’s with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersen is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.9 points. Raiana Brown is shooting 58.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Raflo is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.