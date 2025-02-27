Fairfield Stags face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers, seek 17th straight win

Fairfield Stags (22-3, 16-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-12, 11-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to extend its 16-game win streak with a victory against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is seventh in the MAAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jo Raflo averaging 4.6.

The Stags have gone 16-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 18-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 65.4 points, 11.9 more per game than the 53.5 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield scores 11.3 more points per game (74.9) than Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents (63.6).

The Mountaineers and Stags square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raflo is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.2 points. Kaety L’Amoreaux is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.