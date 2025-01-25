Fairfield plays Merrimack after overtime win

Merrimack Warriors (10-9, 7-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-11, 4-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Merrimack after the Stags took down the Manhattan Jaspers 87-84 in overtime.

The Stags are 5-3 on their home court. Fairfield ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Prophet Johnson leads the Stags with 7.3 boards.

The Warriors are 7-1 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack gives up 65.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 11.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 23.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

