Fairfield plays in MAAC Tournament against the Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (16-14, 10-11 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (25-4, 19-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Manhattan play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Stags’ record in MAAC games is 19-1, and their record is 6-3 in non-conference play.

The Jaspers are 10-11 against MAAC teams. Manhattan is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairfield makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Manhattan averages 7.7 more points per game (62.1) than Fairfield gives up to opponents (54.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Stags won 84-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Kaety L’Amoreaux led the Stags with 16 points, and Ines Gimenez Monserrat led the Jaspers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 15 points. L’Amoreaux is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.