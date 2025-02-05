Fagbemi and Central Arkansas host Queens

Queens Royals (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-17, 2-8 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Queens after Brayden Fagbemi scored 25 points in Central Arkansas’ 94-65 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Elias Cato leads the Bears with 5.5 boards.

The Royals are 7-3 in ASUN play. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Bears and Royals match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Cato is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.