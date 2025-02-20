Fabozzi and Wagner host Stonehill

Wagner Seahawks (6-17, 3-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 8-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Stonehill after Julia Fabozzi scored 24 points in Wagner’s 61-56 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Seahawks are 3-8 in conference play.

Stonehill scores 64.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 66.2 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Skyhawks and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Fabozzi is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.