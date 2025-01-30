Ezquerra Trelles, Wagner Seahawks square off against the Stonehill Skyhawks

Wagner Seahawks (11-9, 3-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-11, 3-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Ezquerra Trelles and Wagner visit Chas Stinson and Stonehill in NEC action Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Seahawks are 3-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner averages 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Stonehill scores 69.6 points, 9.5 more per game than the 60.1 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 64.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 70.0 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.3 points. Louie Semona is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

