Exanor and the Monmouth Hawks host conference foe Towson

Towson Tigers (9-18, 7-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-13, 9-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taisha Exanor and Monmouth host Khady Leye and Towson in CAA action.

The Hawks are 9-3 in home games. Monmouth is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 7-9 in CAA play. Towson has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

Monmouth averages 61.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 62.3 Towson gives up. Towson has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Exanor is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

