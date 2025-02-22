Ewin leads Florida State against No. 25 Louisville after 24-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays No. 25 Louisville after Malique Ewin scored 24 points in Florida State’s 74-66 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinals have gone 10-3 at home. Louisville is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Seminoles are 7-8 in ACC play. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Ewin averaging 8.0.

Louisville averages 79.5 points, 8.8 more per game than the 70.7 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Seminoles. Ewin is averaging 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.