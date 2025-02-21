Ewin leads Florida State against No. 25 Louisville after 24-point game

Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on No. 25 Louisville after Malique Ewin scored 24 points in Florida State’s 74-66 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinals have gone 10-3 at home. Louisville averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is eighth in the ACC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ewin averaging 4.7.

Louisville makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Florida State averages 6.3 more points per game (75.3) than Louisville gives up to opponents (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Ewin is averaging 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.