Everett leads South Carolina State against Delaware State after 23-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-12, 6-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (13-11, 5-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State faces Delaware State after Davion Everett scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 87-57 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 8-1 in home games. Delaware State is the MEAC leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Martaz Robinson averaging 6.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Delaware State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games.

Drayton Jones is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Everett is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.