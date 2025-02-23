Evansville visits UIC following Dempsey-Toney’s 21-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-13, 8-7 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Evansville after Ky Dempsey-Toney scored 21 points in UIC’s 94-71 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames are 7-5 on their home court. UIC has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Purple Aces are 2-13 against MVC opponents. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 6.5.

UIC’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 62.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 64.0 UIC allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystyna Ellew is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 8.5 points. Dempsey-Toney is shooting 54.5% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hartwig is averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.