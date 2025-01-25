Evansville visits Murray State following Young’s 33-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-4, 7-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Evansville after Katelyn Young scored 33 points in Murray State’s 97-71 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers have gone 7-1 in home games. Murray State leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Ava Learn leads the Racers with 9.8 rebounds.

The Purple Aces are 1-6 in conference matchups. Evansville is 0-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Murray State averages 87.9 points, 13.5 more per game than the 74.4 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 64.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Murray State allows to opponents.

The Racers and Purple Aces meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haven Ford is averaging 16 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Racers. Young is averaging 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.