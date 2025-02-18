Evansville visits Indiana State after Teel’s 36-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (10-17, 7-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-14, 7-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Evansville after Samage Teel scored 36 points in Indiana State’s 85-76 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 7-5 at home. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 1.9.

The Purple Aces are 7-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville allows 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Indiana State averages 80.0 points, 9.4 more per game than the 70.6 Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is shooting 50.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Sycamores. Gray is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Purple Aces. Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.