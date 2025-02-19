Evansville visits Indiana State after Teel’s 36-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (10-17, 7-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-14, 7-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Evansville after Samage Teel scored 36 points in Indiana State’s 85-76 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 7-5 in home games. Indiana State ranks fourth in the MVC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 9.0.

The Purple Aces have gone 7-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Evansville allows. Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is averaging 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Sycamores. Aaron Gray is averaging 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

