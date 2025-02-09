Evansville plays Missouri State following Hartwig’s 29-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (5-17, 1-10 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (17-5, 9-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Missouri State after Maggie Hartwig scored 29 points in Evansville’s 72-69 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 10-0 in home games. Missouri State ranks second in the MVC in team defense, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 1-10 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State averages 72.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.3 Evansville allows. Evansville’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Missouri State has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Sarah Linthacum is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hartwig is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.