Evansville hosts Schwieger and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (11-15, 4-11 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-17, 6-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Evansville after Cooper Schwieger scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 101-86 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-8 in home games. Evansville has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons are 4-11 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Evansville averages 65.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 75.2 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Purple Aces. Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Schwieger is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.