Evansville hosts Murray State following Hartwig’s 28-point game

Murray State Racers (20-7, 14-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-22, 3-15 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Murray State after Maggie Hartwig scored 28 points in Evansville’s 79-68 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces are 7-5 in home games. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 14-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 7-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Evansville is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State scores 12.9 more points per game (86.9) than Evansville allows to opponents (74.0).

The Purple Aces and Racers meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig is scoring 16.8 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the past 10 games.

Katelyn Young is scoring 21.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

