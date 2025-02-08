Evansville hosts Atlason and Bradley

Bradley Braves (18-6, 9-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-15, 6-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Evansville after Almar Atlason scored 28 points in Bradley’s 80-77 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces are 6-7 in home games. Evansville is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Tanner Cuff leads the Purple Aces with 6.9 boards.

The Braves are 9-4 against conference opponents. Bradley is third in the MVC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Evansville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley scores 8.9 more points per game (79.2) than Evansville gives up (70.3).

The Purple Aces and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.3 points and four assists for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Braves. Atlason is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.