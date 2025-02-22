Evansville faces UIC after Hartwig’s 24-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-13, 8-7 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits UIC after Maggie Hartwig scored 24 points in Evansville’s 76-55 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames are 7-5 on their home court. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Kristian Young averaging 3.5.

The Purple Aces are 2-13 in MVC play. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UIC scores 67.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.5 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 62.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 64.0 UIC allows to opponents.

The Flames and Purple Aces meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

Hartwig is averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.