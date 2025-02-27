Evansville faces Northern Iowa, looks to break road losing streak

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-13, 9-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will look to break its 15-game road losing streak when the Purple Aces take on Northern Iowa.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Northern Iowa has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-14 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 5-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Iowa scores 74.9 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 74.3 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Purple Aces match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayba Laube averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Maya McDermott is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Camryn Runner is averaging 15.4 points for the Purple Aces. Maggie Hartwig is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.