Evans leads Loyola Marymount against Pepperdine

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 2-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 2-7 WCC)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Pepperdine after Naudia Evans scored 37 points in Loyola Marymount’s 79-76 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Waves have gone 4-3 at home. Pepperdine has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 2-8 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.6.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 65.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 66.3 Pepperdine allows to opponents.

The Waves and Lions meet Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is averaging 10 points for the Waves. Ella Brubaker is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Evans is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.