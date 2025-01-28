Evans leads Loyola Marymount against Pepperdine

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 2-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 2-7 WCC)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Pepperdine after Naudia Evans scored 37 points in Loyola Marymount’s 79-76 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Waves have gone 4-3 in home games. Pepperdine is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 2-8 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 12.4 assists per game led by Evans averaging 6.1.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Lions match up Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makena Mastora is averaging 8.9 points for the Waves. Chloe Sotell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Evans is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.