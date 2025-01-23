Evans leads Bryant against New Hampshire after 24-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 4-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-16, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits New Hampshire after Barry Evans scored 24 points in Bryant’s 85-62 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 3-5 at home. New Hampshire allows 75.8 points and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in America East play. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East with 14.6 assists per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 4.5.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Anthony McComb III is shooting 34.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Evans is averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.