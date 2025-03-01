Evans and Kansas host No. 21 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-12, 6-11 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts No. 21 Oklahoma State after Elle Evans scored 24 points in Kansas’ 71-66 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Jayhawks are 10-5 in home games. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls are 13-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is fifth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tenin Magassa averaging 1.9.

Kansas makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Oklahoma State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Cowgirls match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Evans is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

Micah Gray averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Stailee Heard is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.